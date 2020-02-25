PM Modi must tell people about progress made on bilateral trade in talks with President Trump: Congress leader

The Congress on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to share with the public as to what has India gained in terms of bilateral trade with the US in the talks with President Donald Trump who is on a two-day visit to India. "We spent a lot of money on welcoming Donald Trump but did we gain anything, PM Modi needs to inform the Indian citizens," Congress leader Rashid Alvi told ANI.

Speaking on ministers calling the violence in Maujpur and Bhajanpura during Trump's visit as an intention to spoil India's image, he said, "If the violence was intended to spoil Trump's visit then the Centre has failed to govern. I would like to ask what was your intelligence doing previously?" "I believe that the Delhi Police is helping some people to induce the violence," the Congress leader alleged. (ANI)

