Haryana Assembly session: Cong attacks BJP-JJP govt over 'corruption', farmers' issues

Main opposition Congress on Wednesday attacked the ruling BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana over "corruption", unemployment and farmers' issues and said the two allies are yet to frame their common minimum programme. Participating in the discussion on the Governor's address in the Haryana Assembly during the ongoing budget session, Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said the government has done nothing for the welfare of the farmers of the state.

She also targeted the government over the alleged paddy and mining scam, deteriorating situation in the Aravalis, saying the "destruction" of the forest cover there will cause immense damage to environment. Choudhary said the unemployment rate in the state was 28 per cent, the highest among all the states of the country.

On the farmers' issue, she said during the previous Congress government, the sugarcane MSP was hiked by Rs 193. But the BJP government in the last six years had increased the same by a mere Rs 30, she added. Choudhary said the input cost of crops including fertilisers, seed price, diesel price among others has gone up very high in the last few years, but the government was not taking any step to help the farmers.

On the common minimum programme (CMP) issue, she said, "Though the BJP and the JJP had made tall promises to the people at the time of assembly polls, yet the common minimum programme of the coalition government has failed to move beyond formation of a committee." Choudhary also raised an issue a school in Bhiwani were "land sharks" are trying to garb its property estimated at Rs 200 crore.

She also referred to a letter written by BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh, Dharambir Singh, to the chief minister, in which he has reportedly pointed out that land mafia was eyeing Rs 200 crore land of the private school after encroaching land of an adjoining temple. "The land for the institution which was given by late Chaudhary Bansi Lal is at present valued at nearly Rs 200 crore and land sharks are eyeing to grab it. The BJP MP has also written to you in this regard and government should immediately take cognizance of this," she told the CM, adding that she too had written to him in this regard.

Chief Minister Khattar replied to the Congress member, "This is an old school. I do not know what the background of that land is. But what I know is that management running the institution had some dispute and there were two groups… If management wants to collectively run the school, we have no objection. But if anyone wants to grab land, then it will not be allowed." During the discussion on the Governor's Address, Indian National Lok Dal's lone legislator Abhay Singh Chautala also attacked the government, alleging that it had failed to conduct a probe into the "paddy scam".

The state government also came under attack from JJP MLA Ram Kumar Narnaund for its alleged failure to raise old-age pension to Rs 5,100 per month as per JJP's pre-poll promise. "Our party members also have to face the public," Gautam said pointing towards the chief minister while urging him to immediately increase the old age pension from present Rs 2,250 per month to Rs 3,100 per month and then gradually increase it to Rs 5,100 over the next three-four years.

Congress legislator Kuldeep Vats and some other party members raised the demand for withdrawal of cases against "innocent youths" registered during the Jat quota agitation in the state in 2016, violence during which claimed 30 lives.

