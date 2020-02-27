Congress leader condemns Delhi violence; slams BJP''s Mishra

Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI)Congress leader Amol Deshmukh on Wednesday condemned the violence in Delhi and lashed out at

BJP politician Kapil Mishra and his followers for "instigating" riots in the national capital.

Deshmukh, national coordinator, AICCresearch department, said igniting fanaticism will not give lasting

societal harmony or economic growth. Deshmukh, in a press release here, said, "I condemn

the deliberate instigation of communal riots (in parts of Delhi) by BJP leader Mr Kapil Mishra and his followers.

"Nearly 18 people have died (the toll has crossed two dozens) and we as Indians stand in thought and spirit with

their near and dear ones. "Many more than 150 have been injured who require

medical care and attention to prevent any further loss of life."

He reiterated his party's opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the issue on which violence

broke out in Delhi. "Maharashtra is the state of Shivaji Maharaj where

communalism is not tolerated (like anywhere else in India) and the youth of Maharashtra condemns this act and stand

against CAA and such riots," Deshmukh said. He also targeted the BJP and the RSS.

"I stand firm to fight against such goons and the very thought and action they bring in the society. They have been

blinded in the name of a religion for socio-political gains by communal political parties and organisations like the BJP and

the RSS." "Many in the society now consider Muslims as non-

equals. This propagation has been acting as double-edged sword - on one side creating societal disharmony and on other side

Hindu vote consolidation for the BJP," alleged Deshmukh. The Congress leader said fanaticism had done no good

to any society. "Please quote me one example from anywhere in the

world where igniting fanaticism has given lasting societal harmony and growth of that country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.