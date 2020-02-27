Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress leader condemns Delhi violence; slams BJP''s Mishra

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 00:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 00:07 IST
Congress leader condemns Delhi violence; slams BJP''s Mishra

Nagpur, Feb 26 (PTI)Congress leader Amol Deshmukh on Wednesday condemned the violence in Delhi and lashed out at

BJP politician Kapil Mishra and his followers for "instigating" riots in the national capital.

Deshmukh, national coordinator, AICCresearch department, said igniting fanaticism will not give lasting

societal harmony or economic growth. Deshmukh, in a press release here, said, "I condemn

the deliberate instigation of communal riots (in parts of Delhi) by BJP leader Mr Kapil Mishra and his followers.

"Nearly 18 people have died (the toll has crossed two dozens) and we as Indians stand in thought and spirit with

their near and dear ones. "Many more than 150 have been injured who require

medical care and attention to prevent any further loss of life."

He reiterated his party's opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the issue on which violence

broke out in Delhi. "Maharashtra is the state of Shivaji Maharaj where

communalism is not tolerated (like anywhere else in India) and the youth of Maharashtra condemns this act and stand

against CAA and such riots," Deshmukh said. He also targeted the BJP and the RSS.

"I stand firm to fight against such goons and the very thought and action they bring in the society. They have been

blinded in the name of a religion for socio-political gains by communal political parties and organisations like the BJP and

the RSS." "Many in the society now consider Muslims as non-

equals. This propagation has been acting as double-edged sword - on one side creating societal disharmony and on other side

Hindu vote consolidation for the BJP," alleged Deshmukh. The Congress leader said fanaticism had done no good

to any society. "Please quote me one example from anywhere in the

world where igniting fanaticism has given lasting societal harmony and growth of that country," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

YouTube launches NextUp for Beauty Creators with L'Oréal Paris; invites entries

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Canadiens D Mete (foot) out for season

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Victor Mete will miss the rest of the season with a fractured foot, the team announced Wednesday. Mete was injured when he was struck by a shot during a game against the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 18.The 21-year...

UPDATE 3-Trump accuses cable TV of making coronavirus look 'as bad as possible'

U.S. President Donald Trump accused two cable TV news channels of presenting the danger from the coronavirus in as bad a light as possible and upsetting financial markets, as public health officials warned Americans to prepare for a likely ...

Special Police Commissioner takes stock of situation in violence-affected North-East Delhi

Newly appointed Delhi Police Special Commissioner Law and Order SN Shrivastava late on Wednesday took stock of the situation in violence-affected areas in North-East district of the national capital. Security has been deployed at various lo...

US STOCKS-Wall St loses ground on fears of NY virus spread

U.S. stocks lost ground with the SP falling to session lows in a volatile session on investor jitters on Wednesday over the prospect of coronavirus cases in New York after officials said they were monitoring 83 people who visited China. Whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020