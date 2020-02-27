Left Menu
BJP responsible for Delhi violence, does politics by 'spreading hatred': Akhilesh

  Sitapur
  Updated: 27-02-2020 16:24 IST
  Created: 27-02-2020 16:24 IST
BJP responsible for Delhi violence, does politics by 'spreading hatred': Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday blamed the BJP for the communal violence in the national capital, saying this is their "Gujarat model", and alleged that the saffron party does politics "by spreading hatred" The death toll in the violence over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in areas in northeast Delhi increased to 34 on Thursday, and over 200 people are injured

"BJP is responsible for the riots. It's their Gujarat model, which is nothing but spreading hatred," Yadav said when asked about the violence in Delhi "When the US President was here and lakhs of policemen were deployed, how can a riot happen? Had the government and police wanted, the riots could not have happened. It's their failure that they even could not control riots in Delhi," he said

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister attacked the BJP, saying they do politics "by threatening and spreading hatred" and divide society and play the Hindu-Muslim card "They are damaging brotherhood to divert attention. When there is a riot no will ask about roads, development, employment, investment and black money", Yadav said On Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "The chief minister does not know political dignity. The language he speaks cannot be of an elected representative." PTI CORR ABN ANB ANB

