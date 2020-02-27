Irregularities in distribution of sports equipment during SAD-BJP's tenure will be probed: Punjab Sports Minister

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi on Thursday said that the sports department will present the fact-finding report in the alleged irregularities in the distribution of sports kit and gym equipment in the state worth Rs 30 crores during the SAD-BJP regime. Sodhi made the statement in state Assembly in the Budget session, saying that the state sports department will present the fact-finding report in 30 days looking into the sports kit and gym equipment distribution irregularities.

The minister further said that there were numerous reports and complaints of misappropriation of sports kits and gym equipment' distribution during the SAD-BJP regime, thus it becomes necessary to look into the matter. Responding to the question of MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu's question about the number of players inducted in state's sports wings during the year 2019-20, the Minister said that in July 2019 and later on, total 4140 players were inducted in various sports wings.

Moreover, he said that residential and day-scholar players are being provided Rs 200 and Rs 100 respectively per player per day for food/refreshments, training and sports kits. (ANI)

