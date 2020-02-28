When will BJP take action against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur for provocative statements, asks Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bhartiya Janata Party over inaction against its party leaders for their alleged provocative statements. "The law will take its course, the trials will be held in the court and the truth will come out (in the matter of AAP councillor Tahir Hussain). But my question is why has no action been taken against those who gave provocative statements," Singh said.

"A High Court judge had said that why had the DCP not taken action against the Kapil Mishra. That judge himself was transferred. Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur's name had been taken by the court. When will the BJP take action against them, even their own MP Gautam Gambhir has asked for action against Mishra," he added. Earlier yesterday, AAP had suspended the primary membership of Tahir Hussain after an FIR was registered against him in the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau officer, Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh said that several BJP allies had asked for action against those leaders who had given provocative statements but the party in power at the Centre was refusing to do so.

"JDU, LJP, SAD and their other alliance partners are demanding action against these leaders but no action has been taken by the BJP and they are free to give statements even now," Singh said. At least 42 people lost their lives in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi over the last few days. (ANI)

