Left Menu
Development News Edition

When will BJP take action against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur for provocative statements, asks Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bhartiya Janata Party over inaction against its party leaders for their alleged provocative statements.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 15:00 IST
When will BJP take action against Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur for provocative statements, asks Sanjay Singh
AAP leader Sanjay Singh speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday questioned the Bhartiya Janata Party over inaction against its party leaders for their alleged provocative statements. "The law will take its course, the trials will be held in the court and the truth will come out (in the matter of AAP councillor Tahir Hussain). But my question is why has no action been taken against those who gave provocative statements," Singh said.

"A High Court judge had said that why had the DCP not taken action against the Kapil Mishra. That judge himself was transferred. Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur's name had been taken by the court. When will the BJP take action against them, even their own MP Gautam Gambhir has asked for action against Mishra," he added. Earlier yesterday, AAP had suspended the primary membership of Tahir Hussain after an FIR was registered against him in the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau officer, Ankit Sharma, whose body was recovered from North-East Delhi's Chand Bagh area on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered at Dayalpur Police Station based on the complaint of Sharma's father Ravinder Kumar. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh said that several BJP allies had asked for action against those leaders who had given provocative statements but the party in power at the Centre was refusing to do so.

"JDU, LJP, SAD and their other alliance partners are demanding action against these leaders but no action has been taken by the BJP and they are free to give statements even now," Singh said. At least 42 people lost their lives in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi over the last few days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

VW strikes 'dieselgate' compensation deal with German consumers

German giant Volkswagen has struck a compensation deal with domestic consumer groups representing owners of cars caught up in its dieselgate emissions cheating scandal, a court said Friday The consumer federation and Volkswagen have come to...

OLYMPICS-EXCLUSIVE - Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Tokyo has no Plan B for this years Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with under five months before the event, a senior official said on Friday.There will not be one bit of change in hold...

Fire breaks out at terrace of under-construction building in Thane

A fire broke out at the terrace of an under-construction building in Thanes Naupada area on Friday.Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.More details are awaited. ANI...

Bulgaria tightens control on border with Turkey

Bulgaria is tightening security along its border with its southeastern neighbour Turkey after groups of migrants in Turkey headed toward the frontier, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said on Friday.We have data about a lot of crowding... We a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020