Delhi BJP welcomes AAP govt's move to give nod to prosecute Kanhaiya in sedition case

The Delhi BJP welcomed the AAP government's move to give a go-ahead to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a 2016 sedition case Manoj Tiwari, the president of the BJP's Delhi unit said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gave the approval perhaps keeping in view the current political situation.

"We welcome the decision. We have been demanding that the Kejriwal government gives the approval and let the law take its own course," he said According to the AAP, the Law Department of the Delhi government has given its opinion on this matter to the Home Department after due diligence. The sanction was granted by the Delhi government on February 20.

On January 14, the police had filed a charge sheet against Kanhaiya and others, including former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya The police had said the accused led a procession and had supported the seditious slogans allegedly raised on the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.