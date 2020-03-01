Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams use of CRPF

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 18:38 IST
Cong links 'cloak-and-dagger' I-T raids to graft probe by Chhattisgarh govt, slams use of CRPF

The Congress on Sunday said the "cloak-and-dagger" I-T raids in Chhattisgarh in which the CRPF assisted the income tax department teams showed that the Centre was "scared" after the state government launched a probe into alleged corruption under the previous BJP government and claimed the central force was being used for "political vendetta" like other investigative agencies Terming it as "coercive and insecure centrism", Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that "fly-by-night midnight operations" and "cover-up corruption" raids were being conducted in Chhattisgarh to destabilise the ongoing investigations in corruption cases. Over the last few days, the Income Tax department conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others. The searches are being conducted to probe charges of alleged tax evasion by these people who include the family of a senior IAS officer in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

The I-T teams were assisted by central paramilitary force in the raids in Raipur and a few other locations "The Modi government's so called alliance with central investigative agencies in non-BJP states has now been extended to include the CRPF," Surjewala said. He said that the way in which I-T department and the CRPF carried out raids in the last four days, without informing the police and the democratic government in the state, shows that the Centre is running scared.

"A PDS scam worth Rs 36,000 crore broke out in Chhattisgarh earlier. The diary that came into police possession by chance, which gave information about the scam has been put forth in front of the media by Congress party leaders like Bhupesh Baghel, T S Singh Deo and myself," he said Surjewala said that the raids have been conducted in a clandestine, cloak-and -dagger manner without any information being provided to the state government or to the state police.

"This deployment of a central force to assist in motivated income tax raids undermines almost every line of Dr Ambedkar’s caveat and the constitutional scheme laid out in List II of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution which places law and order under the state’s exclusive remit," he said Surjewala also said that it is not surprising that the raids began only after the economic offences wing of the state government launched an investigation into alleged acts of corruption that took place under the purview of the previous BJP Government. The Congress leader stated that the Congress Government of Chhattisgarh will take this as a "sign of encouragement" that their own investigations are proceeding in the right direction. "We as a country have become familiar with these tactics over the last five and a half years. But Modi-Shah duo, in their zeal and desperation to intimidate, have done the nation a huge disservice," alleged Surjewala.

"When we say that Constitution is a federal Constitution, it means that the Provinces are as sovereign as the Centre. In other words, barring the provisions which permit the Centre to override any legislation that may be passed by the Provinces, which have a plenary authority to make any law for the peace, order and good government of that Province," the Congress leader said Senior Congress leader PL Punia said that the clumsy method, manner and timing of the raids have exposed the malintent and designs of the Centre.

"All governments prior to this one have deemed the deployment of central forces to be limited to rare and exceptional circumstances and always in the interest of the general public "No government in Indian history, prior to the Modi-Shah regime, can be accused of reducing the status of an elite force such as the CRPF to that of an accompanying party for an income tax raid. No political party, except the BJP, has ever used the CRPF to execute a political vendetta," said Punia.

He alleged that the 15 years of BJP government in the state were a "model of corruption", adding that it is not surprising that the raids began only after the economic offences wing of the state government launched an investigation into alleged acts of corruption that took place under the previous BJP government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Virus fears close down France's Louvre Museum

Paris, Mar 1 AP The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down Frances Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its trove of art works fearful of being contaminated by the museums flow of visitors from around the world We are very worr...

MVA govt like unbreakable wall, says Ajit Pawar

Ruling out any fissures in the Shiv Sena-led coalition government in Maharashtra, senior NCP leader and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday invoked a popular television commercial on unbreakable wall to underline the unity of the rul...

Migration mustn't be seen as a problem, people are free to move from one place to another: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said migration of people from one state to another should not be seen as a problem as he asserted that the nation is one and people are free to move from one place to another The Janata Dal United...

Rajasthan Royals start IPL 2020 preparations with camp in Nagpur

Rajasthan Royals have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League IPL 2020 with a camp here. The camp will take place at the Royal Institute of Sport, Talegaon, from March 2-7. The camp is a part of the teams preparati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020