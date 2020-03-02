Muslim quota: Sena leader asks RSS chief to rein in BJP
Nagpur, Mar 2 (PTI)Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari on Monday wrote to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat criticising the BJP's opposition to the Maharashtra government's move to grant five per cent reservation to Muslims in education In his letter, Tiwari, also a farm activist, stated that the BJP was becoming the "Frankenstein Monster" of the RSS and"polluting"the Sangh.
Maharashtra Minorities Affairs and NCP leader Nawab Malik told the Legislative Council last Friday that a law will be enacted to give five per cent quota to Muslims in education However, a senior Shiv Sena minister had said that no such decision had been taken.
"Please intervene to stop the BJP from becoming a Frankenstein monster and going out of your control," wrote Tiwari.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
