Over half of Congress MLAs taken hostage by BJP freed, Shobha Oza

Congress leader Shobha Oza on Wednesday said that more than half of the 8 party MLAs, who were allegedly taken hostage by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have been freed.

Over half of Congress MLAs taken hostage by BJP freed, Shobha Oza
Congress leader Shobha Oza talking to ANI in Bhopal on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Shobha Oza on Wednesday said that more than half of the 8 party MLAs, who were allegedly taken hostage by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have been freed. Talking to ANI, she said: "BJP had held hostage our 8 MLAs in ITC Resort in Gurugram's Manesar. More than half of them are released now.BJP took a few of them to Bengaluru. We will ensure their release too."

"From Day one, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath challenged the BJP to show their strength through a floor test. But they did not dare to do so. Now, they are resorting to horse-trading in order to bring down the government," she added. The remark came after allegations were leveled against the BJP for reportedly holding at least eight Madhya Pradesh MLAs against their will at a Gurugram hotel.

In 2018 Assembly results, Congress, which won 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly formed the government with the support of four Independent MLAs and two BSP MLAs and a legislator from the Samajwadi Party (SP). The BJP had secured 109 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

