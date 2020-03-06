BJP also used to raise slogans in Parliament when they were in opposition: Meem Afzal

Amid pandemonium and adjournment-hit ongoing Parliament session, Congress leader Meem Afzal on Friday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also used to raise slogans in the House when the party was in the opposition. "Opposition always raises objections in Parliament. The BJP also used to raise slogans in the House when they were in the opposition," Afzal told ANI.

He also condemned the statement made by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal about Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi and sought action against the RLP leader. "The Speaker should have at least expunged the comment," Afzal said.

Beniwal had on Thursday said in Lok Sabha that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi must get tested for coronavirus as they have just returned from Italy and may end up spreading it. "Italy is badly affected with coronavirus so I requested the government that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka Gandhi be tested for it since they have recently come back from Italy," he had said. (ANI)

