BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's resort demolished by admin over encroachment

After his resort has been demolished by the administration, BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak termed it as an act of vengeance by the Congress government against him.

  • Bandhavgarh (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:44 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:44 IST
A visual from the demolition of the resort in Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh. . Image Credit: ANI

After his resort has been demolished by the administration, BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak termed it as an act of vengeance by the Congress government against him. Pathak said, "This is an act of vengeance by the government".

He was given notice for land encroachment regarding the resort. "There is a lot of pressure on me. I am being asked to quit BJP and join Congress party, if I don't do that then such actions will be taken against me&my family members. There's a constant threat to my life. I will die but will never quit BJP," he said on Saturday.

"I have not met Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Last night, an attempt was made to abduct me. I just hope that in this political game, I am not abducted and killed. A lot of pressure is being put on me. I will always remain in BJP," Pathak had said on Friday while dismissing the reports of him joining Congress. "I was a part of BJP, I am a part of BJP and will always remain in BJP," he had added.

Pathak's statement comes amid the political crisis and poaching allegations in the Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Pathak, who is a three-time MLA from Vijayraghavgarh constituency, reportedly alleged that the Kamal Nath-led government in the state is indulging in a political vendetta by involving him in the MLA poaching row. His remarks came after the state government ordered to close iron ore mines owned by Pathak, citing Supreme Court orders.

He was a Congress MLA from 2008 to 2014. He joined BJP in 2014 and was appointed as minister of state in 2016 in then Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Cabinet. Recently, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had alleged that BJP leaders Chouhan and Narottam Mishra were offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. (ANI)

