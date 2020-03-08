BJP's Mahila Morcha chief targets Uddhav Thackeray, calls him 'opportunist', questions silence on intrinsic Hindutva issues

By Pragya Kaushika National President of BJP Mahila Morcha Vijaya Rahatkar on Sunday called Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as "opportunist" and targeted him for not taking up the cause of intrinsic issues related to Hindutva.

Rahatkar's response comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister drew flak from BJP over his comments over parting ways with BJP but not with Hindutva. Cornering Thackeray, BJP Mahila Morcha chief claimed that Thackeray is being an opportunist on the issue of Hindutva and needs to answer why he did not take a stand on issues intrinsic to Hindutva.

"He (Thackeray) said he has not parted ways with Hindutva then he needs to answer why he kept mum on issues intrinsic to Hindutva. The issues that were close to late Bala Saheb Thackeray's heart are being forgotten," Rahatkar told ANI.During his Ayodhya visit, where he paid obeisance to Ramlalla, Thackeray claimed that he has parted ways with BJP but not with Hindutva. The senior BJP leader accused Thackeray of tainting the title of "Hindu Hriday Samrat" given to his father. "He appropriates the issues as per convenience. When their two coalition partners (NCP and Congress) put pressure on him on issues pertaining to Hindutva, he is silent. Bala Sahab Thackeray is an example and he left those issues behind. He even tainted the title of Hindu Hriday Samrat used for him. But then everyone has the right to go and take blessings from Ramlalla," she said.

Questioning the 'Hindutva' of Shiv Sena chief, the BJP leader said: " He did not play a role in matters of Hindutva, be it Veer Savarkar or removal of Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue in Madhya Pradesh. Why did he not take a stand? Weren't these Hindutva issues?" Asked about Shiv Sean's mouthpiece Saamana lambasting BJP over Delhi violence, Rahatkar said that it is the leadership of Shiv Sainiks, who need to answer why did they not speak when the opposition was spreading misinformation on Citizenship Amendment Act.

"There are so many issues left unattended by Shiv Sena. They have formed govt in Maharashtra but ignored many issues deliberately. They have turned a blind eye on issues taken up by Bal Thackeray as well," she said. Rahatkar also claimed 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament will be accomplished during Modi 2.0 regime. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

