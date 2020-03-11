Oppn to support Maha govt in tackling coronavirus: Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the oppositionwould cooperate with the state government in tackling the coronavirus disease. The BJP leader also expressed the need to tell people that they need not panic over the virus.

"We all need to take care in view of the coronavirus. But, at the same time there is need to ensure there is no panic. The opposition will cooperate with the government in this regard," Fadnavis told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

Earlier speaking in the state Assembly, Fadnavis, who is leader of the opposition in the House, highlighted the matter of about one lakh used masks found in an open area in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Sunday. Fadnavis claimed that the used masks were brought from other countries and washed for sale in the local market.

He demanded action against the guilty. Speaker Nana Patole directed the government to probe the matter and take appropriate action.

So far, there are five confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. The number of confirmed cases of the virus in the country has risen to 60, with two fresh positive cases -- one each from Delhi and Rajasthan -- being reported, the health ministry said on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.