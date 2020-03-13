Shut schools, colleges in Jharkhand: Marandi to Soren

BJP leader Babulal Marandi onFriday urged the Hemant Soren government to shut alleducational institutions in the state in wake of thecoronavirus outbreak in the country

Referring to Bihar which announced a similarshutdown, Marandi said schools, colleges and otherinstitutions where people gather in large numbers should beclosed as a preventive measure

He said the government should take precautions toprevent any outbreak as Jharkhand is a poor state.

