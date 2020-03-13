Shut schools, colleges in Jharkhand: Marandi to Soren
BJP leader Babulal Marandi onFriday urged the Hemant Soren government to shut alleducational institutions in the state in wake of thecoronavirus outbreak in the country
Referring to Bihar which announced a similarshutdown, Marandi said schools, colleges and otherinstitutions where people gather in large numbers should beclosed as a preventive measure
He said the government should take precautions toprevent any outbreak as Jharkhand is a poor state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hemant Soren
- BJP
- Bihar
- Jharkhand