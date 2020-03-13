Mizoram govt misusing central funds for political gains: BJP

The BJP's Mizoram unit on Friday accused the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga of misusing central funds for political gains. BJP state president Vanlalhmuaka said he has come to learn from "certain quarters" that the state government has misused various central schemes for the benefit of the MNF.

He also charged the state government with "fooling people" over the Centre's healthcare scheme. "The Centre introduced a healthcare scheme providing an annual insurance cover of Rs 3 lakh, which was later raised to Rs 5 lakh," he said at a programme in Champhai town.

The MNF government is misusing the central healthcare scheme by claiming it is providing Rs 2 lakh annual insurance under its flagship programme 'Socio-Economic Development Policy', the BJP leader added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.