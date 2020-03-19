Nath government on its way out, Chouhan on SC floor test order

BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court judgement on holding a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly and said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government's fall is imminent. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava and state BJP president V D Sharma also welcomed the judgement.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati to convene a special session on Friday for conducting the floor test which must conclude by 5 pm. A bench, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, also ordered video recording and possible live streaming of the Assembly proceedings when the Kamal Nath-led Congress government undertakes the floor test.

"Truth has prevailed, attempts to lure away MLAs, by all means, proved futile," Chouhan said, reacting to the SC order. This is a "defeat of plans" of Chief Minister Kamal Nath and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, the BJP vice- president said.

"The government will not be able to clear the floor test. We have full faith that this government will fall in the floor test. It will make things crystal clear, the former chief minister said while talking to reporters here. After the fall of this government, ways will be cleared for formation of a new government in the state, Chouhan added.

State BJP president V D Sharma also welcomed the judgement, saying it has "totally exposed" Nath and his government. Talking to PTI, senior BJP legislator Bhargava said, We welcome this decision. Governor Lalji Tandon had given a similar directive to the Chief Minister. This will uphold democratic traditions and check horse-trading." Asked if the rebel Congress MLAs currently lodged in Bengaluru will come here to participate in the House proceedings, Bhargava said, This will depend on them and how secure they are feeling.

"When a leader like Jyotiraditya Scindia (former union minister who has joined BJP) can be attacked, how can they feel secure. Their participation depends on their will. Bhargava said the Kamal Nath government was reduced to a minority after the resignations of 22 rebel MLAs of the ruling Congress.

Resignations of six of them have been accepted by the speaker, while a decision is pending on the remaining 16 Congress legislators. In the 230-member Assembly, the current strength of the Congress is 108 (resignations of 16 of its legislators is on hold).

If these 16 resignations are accepted by the speaker or if these MLAs abstain during assembly proceeding, the number of Congress members will be reduced to 92. On the other hand, the opposition BJP has 107 members in the house.

The BJP had paraded 106 legislators before the Governor on Monday. One of its MLAs, Narayan Tripathi, was absent during the parade and was seen with Congress MLAs after assembly proceedings that day. The overall strength of the house has been reduced to 222 after the resignations of six MLAs were accepted by the speaker. Two seats are lying vacant.

The BSP has two MLAs, while the SP has one and there are four independents legislators. All these MLAs BSP, SP and independents- had extended their support to the Congress during the formation of government in December 2018.

In the existing situation, the majority mark is 112. In case of acceptance of resignations of 16 rebel Congress legislators, the overall house strength will drop to 206.

If 16 MLAs currently staying in Bengaluru abstain, the majority mark in the house will fall to 104.

