Lockdown-curfew: Somaiya seeks EMI, loan payment moratorium

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya onTuesday said he had written to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das todeclare a three-month moratorium on EMI, loan repayments etcdue to the lockdown in force to fight the spread of the novelcoronavirus

He said the income of self-employed people, smalltraders and retail borrowers had been hit due to the virusoutbreak and they needed relief.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.