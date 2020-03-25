BJP to feed over 5 crore people during 21-day nationwide lockdown

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have decided that the party workers will feed over 5 crore poor people across the country during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, sources said on Wednesday. "BJP president JP Nadda conducted meeting with the party's national office bearers and it was decided that the party workers will feed over 5 crore poor people across the country during the lockdown period. It was conveyed to all state party presidents via videoconferencing that each party worker should feed 5 poor people during the lockdown," the sources said.

"National office bearers of the party will review the progress via daily video conference meetings," the sources added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India have climbed to 606, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. Ten people have died from the disease. (ANI)

