Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel's Gantz angers supporters with move toward unity government

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:22 IST
Israel's Gantz angers supporters with move toward unity government
Benny Gantz (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Israel appeared headed on Friday for a unity government after opposition leader Benny Gantz moved towards an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, disappointing voters who had hoped to bring down the right-wing premier. Gantz was elected parliamentary speaker on Thursday with support from Netanyahu's Likud and allied parties, angering many of his own partners over the possibility he could form an alliance with a leader who is under criminal indictment.

Gantz cited the coronavirus epidemic as the reason for his decision. Israel, with 3,000 cases of the disease and 10 deaths, is under partial lockdown. The shock move splintered Gantz's centrist Blue and White party just 13 months after it came into existence as a coalition of Netanyahu opponents intent on bringing down Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

It also drew an angry response from some among the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who turned out to support Gantz's coalition in three elections in the past year. Some commentators accused the former general of caving in to Netanyahu. "It makes me feel terrible. It's exactly what I did not want to happen, to see Gantz actually partner with Netanyahu," said Tami Golan, 46, who voted for Gantz in all three elections.

"I understand the coronavirus makes for a special situation, but I can't help but feel disappointed - we might not be done with Netanyahu," Golan said. Many voters for Blue and White felt betrayed, commentator Nahum Barnea wrote in the Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

"The only reason that led them to vote for this half-baked party was the desire to see Netanyahu outside of Balfour Street," he said, referring to the prime minister's official Jerusalem residence. Gantz, 60, expressed regret on Friday his decision had split his centrist alliance but said dragging the country towards a fourth election would distract from fighting the coronavirus and aiding the economy.

"(We) will make every effort to establish a national emergency government. We will take care of the health crisis. We will lift the country out of economic trauma," Gantz wrote on his Facebook page. During the campaign for the March 2 election, Gantz had ruled out serving with Netanyahu, citing the prime minister's looming trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies the charges.

But Gantz has lacked enough support on the centre and left to form a coalition after being asked by President Reuven Rivlin to try to form a government following the election. Netanyahu, 70, had proposed a unity government to tackle the coronavirus, promising to step down as prime minister within an agreed period, with Gantz then taking over.

Gantz's move Thursday opened up the possibility of such a "rotation" deal, but there has been no formal announcement that such an agreement had been reached.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

BSES stops distribution of electricity bills and meter reading in view of coronavirus outbreak

BSES power discoms BRPL and BYPL have stopped distribution of electricity bills and meter reading in view of the coronavirus outbreak, a company spokesperson said. The company is also sensitising its employees about ways to check the spread...

Ten-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19

A 10-month-old baby from a village in Dakshina Kannada district has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said. The baby was admitted to a private hospital at Derlakatte here on March 23 with high fever and acute respiratory illnes...

Lockdown: Movement passes for essential commodities in Jammu routed through Legal Metrology

The Jammu District Deputy Commissioner on Friday said that movement passes related to the supply of groceries and essential commodities will be routed through Deputy Director of Legal Metrology in view of the nationwide lockdown due to coro...

From behind a closed door, infected UK PM Johnson coordinates coronavirus battle

A knock at the door and the sound of retreating footsteps - that is how British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have food and paperwork delivered from the outside world for the next seven days after he tested positive for coronavirus over...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020