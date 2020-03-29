Congress councillor, party workers give food to needy in Amritsar

Congress councillor Monika Sharma along with party workers and NGOs distributed food to the needy here on Sunday amid lockdown due to the coronavirus. BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Friday started a 'Roti Bank' here and appealed to the people to send food for the needy ones.

"We started this in Amritsar on Friday. Today we have received 10,000 chapatis from the people. At a few places, community kitchens have also been started. We are receiving big support from the people," he said. "I appeal to all to maintain social distance and also make food for others at your homes and send it to our 'Roti Bank'. India will definitely tackle the coronavirus. We hope that no one should stay hungry," Chugh told ANI.

BJP has said the party workers will feed over 5 crore poor people across the country during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, sources said on Wednesday. (ANI)

