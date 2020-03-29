Centre sends 10,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Bengal: Guv

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday that the Centre has provided 10,000 coronavirus testing kits to West Bengal. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are working together to fight the pandemic and this is the time to "avoid politics in conduct".

"Nation rising to face #coronovirus. In togetherness @narendramodi. @MamataOfficial set an example. Am in touch with CM/Centre. 10,000 coronavirus testing kits sent by Centre to Bengal. Lets be ultra cautious as we face uphill task. Time to avoid politics - in efforts/conduct," the governor tweeted.

Earlier this week, Dhankhar had said that he would take up the matter of more testing kits with the Centre..

