Trump says U.S. will not pay for security protection for Prince Harry

Trump says U.S. will not pay for security protection for Prince HarryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-03-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 00:50 IST
President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States would not pay for security protection for Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who, according to media reports, have settled in Los Angeles.
Trump wrote on Twitter that "now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" In January, the couple said they would step away from their royal duties.
