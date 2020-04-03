Left Menu
Trump tests negative in his second coronavirus test

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-04-2020 04:03 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 04:03 IST
US President Donald Trump has tested negative in his second test for coronavirus and is "healthy" and without any symptoms for the deadly disease, the White House physician has said. "The President tested negative for COVID-19," Sean P Conley, physician to the President Trump said on Thursday in a memorandum to the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

"This morning, the President was tested again for COVID-19, utilising a new, rapid-point-of-care test capability. He is healthy and without symptoms. Sample collection took just one minute and results were reported back in 15 minutes," Conley said. President Trump flashed a copy of his physician's memorandum to his press secretary during his daily White House news conference. This was his second COVID-19 test, which was also negative.

Trump told reporters that his second test was better and quicker than the first test..

