BJP attacks opposition for targeting Modi govt over lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:29 IST
BJP president J P Nadda said on Friday the Congress cannot see the Union government's decisions to help the poor and boost economy amid the lockdown to combat the coronavirus because it is blinded by its "anti-national" outlook. Speaking to party leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including MPs, MLAs and the state president, Nadda said when the nation is united under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its efforts to combat the pandemic, the outcry by the Congress and some other parties show their "ideological bankruptcy".

"To talk such senseless things even during this hour of crisis highlight their conspiracy to divide the country," Nadda said, according to a statement. The Congress had earlier attacked Modi, saying his address had dashed the hopes of Indians who were expecting answers from him on critical questions on the fight against coronavirus, steps to revive the economy and on helping all those affected due to the lockdown.

The opposition party had on Thursday criticised the government over the manner in which the lockdown was implemented, saying it was unplanned and inflicted a lot of pain on the poor. The Left parties have also been critical of the government. Hitting back, Nadda said, "Even in this hour of global coronavirus crisis, the Modi government has taken several steps for the welfare of the villages, poor, farmers and women. It has taken many decisions to strengthen economy. Everybody is praising them but the Congress cannot see them as it is blinded by its anti-national outlook," he said.

The BJP president claimed that the world is following Modi's policies to combat the coronavirus and accused the opposition parties of working to weaken the government's resolve with their "irresponsible and baseless" comments..

