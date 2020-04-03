Left Menu
BJP sets up 35 control rooms across states, UTs to combat coronavirus pandemic

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set up 35 control rooms across 35 states and Union Territories to help the needy people amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 22:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set up 35 control rooms across 35 states and Union Territories to help the needy people amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda on Friday held interaction with party leaders in Uttar Pradesh and reviewed the actions being taken in combating the coronavirus.

Nadda said that in this hour of crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has taken several steps for the welfare of the villages, poor, farmers and women of the country. "To strengthen the economic condition of the country, the central government has taken many decisions which everyone is appreciating but the Congress party does not see it because they are blindfolded," Nadda said.

Nadda stated that some Opposition parties are trying to undermine BJP-led government's resolve to defeat coronavirus by making "baseless and irresponsible statements". He also requested party leaders to light candles on Sunday, as urged by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

