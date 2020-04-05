PM Modi should provide food for needy people rather than calling for lighting lamps, says Hussain Dalwai

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make arrangements for providing food and means for the needy people rather than calling for initiatives like lighting lamps. "The decision to shut all the lightbulbs and lighting lamps is not required to fight coronavirus. As the Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut, it may cause a power grid failure. The Prime Minister should be focusing on providing food and means to the migrant labourers and poor who are forced to live on the roads," Dalwai told ANI.

"Whenever the prime minister comes on television he gives discourses and never elaborates on policy matters. The government should provide help to small businesses in the times of lockdown. PM Modi has no vision and nothing can be achieved by lighting candles," he added. He further said that the efforts to make the coronavirus pandemic as being spread by Tableeghi Jamaat is entirely misplaced. We all have to fight this pandemic together, he added.

In a video message, the Prime Minister asked citizens to turn all lights off in their houses at 9 pm on Sunday (April 5) and to stand at their doors or windows with a candle, diya and torch for nine minutes in a battle against the COVID-19. In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.