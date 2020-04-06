Coronavirus: Delhi BJP chief launches campaign to collect donations for PM-CARES fund

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari has launched a campaign to reach out to people from different walks of life and collect a substantial donation for the PM-CARES Fund to fight the coronavirus outbreak. A public charitable trust - Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund- has been set up by the government where people are donating money to help in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Tiwari said he has collected over Rs 1.14 crore for PM-CARES Fund through his campaign that will continue till the end of the lockdown. "A significant donation of Rs one crore was made by a logistics businessman Roshanlal Jaipuria for the PM-CARES Fund at my residence on Sunday. Many more people have come forward to donate money to help the nation in fighting coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Tiwari said.

On Monday, Tiwari visited Gandhi Nagar area where he collected over Rs 14 lakh with the help of local BJP MLA Anil Bajpai. "It is heartening to see how people love the country and are ready to do anything to help if there is any crisis," Tiwari said.

He said more visits will be made by him in coming days to collect funds. "I have received messages from many people committing to donate money to PM-CARES Fund and I will approach them all in coming days," he said.

Delhi BJP leaders, including its office bearers, have also been distributing food packets and dry ration kits among the poor, needy and the people affected by the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus..

