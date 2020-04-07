Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump wishes Johnson well; says Americans praying for his recovery

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2020 04:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 04:53 IST
Trump wishes Johnson well; says Americans praying for his recovery

US President Donald Trump has sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for his recovery after he was taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms. "We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery,” Trump told reporters during his daily press conference at the White House on Monday.

Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier, which Downing Street said was done as part of a precautionary measure. On Monday he was admitted to the intensive care unit, a development that sent shock waves throughout the world. "He has been a really good friend; he has been really something very special strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up,” Trump said.

He said the administration has contacted all of the doctors of the Prime Minister Johnson. "We will see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go, but when you get brought into intensive care that gets very, very serious with this particular disease," he said. Noting that the US has made tremendous progress on therapeutics, Trump said he has asked two of the leading US companies, who have come with the solutions, to contact London immediately.

"They have offices in London, major companies but more than major, more than size they are genius and I had a talk with four of them today, and they speak a language that most people don't even understand, but I understand something that they have really advanced therapeutics and therapeutically and they have arrived in London already,” he said. "Their London office has whatever they need, and we will see if we can be of help,” Trump added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Australian High Court quashes conviction of Cardinal Pell on sex offences

Australias highest court on Tuesday overturned former Vatican treasurer George Pells conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choirboys in the 1990s, Australian media reported.The ruling allows the 78-year-old cardinal to walk free f...

Colombia extends coronavirus quarantine by two weeks

Colombia will extend a nationwide quarantine meant to stem the transmission of the coronavirus until April 27, President Ivan Duque said on Monday.The lockdown was originally set to last 19 days, ending just before midnight on April 13. The...

Soccer-Brazil's CBF to give lower divisions, women's clubs financial aid

The Brazilian Football Confederation CBF is to give 140 clubs from the lower divisions and womens leagues a lump sum aimed at helping them survive the crisis caused by the new coronavirus, the organisation said on Monday. The 19 million rea...

Virtus.pro, OG reach 2-0 in ESL One L.A.'s Europe division

Virtus.pro and OG each won again on Monday to remain undefeated and sit atop Group A as the Europe-Commonwealth of Independent States region of ESL One Los Angeles Online continued round-robin play. Virtus.pro beat Gambit Esports 2-1 in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020