Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nadda posts thank you message for 'corona warriors'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2020 15:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 15:10 IST
Nadda posts thank you message for 'corona warriors'

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the emergency staff working during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus and asked people to join in thanking the "Corona Warriors"

Nadda's message on social media came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP workers to write thank you messages and have people join the exercise as a mark of gratitude to health professionals, sanitation staff, police and other emergency service providers.  "Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call, the country has united in tackling COVID-19. In this valiant battle for humanity's future, Corona Warriors are at the forefront. I salute their grit and determination.Join. #ThankYouCoronaWarriors," Nadda said.  Nadda said their undiluted courage, selflessness, determination and focus haveensured that India remains on track in these difficult times

Placing yourselves at great risk, as doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers, police personnel, essential supplies workers, bank staff and government employees, you have ensured that others remain safe, others remain comfortable and are well-taken care of, he said.  "You have tirelessly and with deep dedication displayed an unshakable faith andconviction that corona can be defeated and that India and humanity will ultimately triumph. Your actions in these war-like times, are deeply inspiring," Nadda said.  "We pour our heart's gratitude and thankfulness before you. We salute your determination and grit. India shall be safe and emerge victorious in this fight against COVID-19 because of your selfless toil and sacrifice," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Novavax to start human trial for novel coronavirus vaccine

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it had identified a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate and would start human trials in mid-May. The Maryland-based late-stage biotechnology company said its Matrix-M adjuvant would be used with the vaccine can...

US STOCKS-Futures dip as U.S. coronavirus death toll jumps

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday as the United States posted a record single-day jump of more than 1,800 coronavirus deaths, grinding out optimism around early signs of the outbreak slowing.Despite strong early gains on Tue...

Belarus coronavirus cases pass 1,000, no new deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Belarus topped 1,000 on Wednesday, the health ministry said, reporting 205 new infections, a record daily rise. The total number of cases rose to 1,066, but there was no change in the number of deaths, whi...

Inmates, staff in jails taking precautions, adhering to social distancing amid COVID-19: Delhi prison authorities

Jail authorities in the national capital have told the High Powered Committee that prisoners, staff and others working in prisons are taking necessary precautions and are adhering to social distancing. At a meeting held through video confer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020