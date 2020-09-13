Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study focuses on a gene that could decrease likelihood of developing alcoholic cirrhosis

Researchers have discovered how a person's genes play a role in the possibility that they will suffer from alcoholic cirrhosis, as they discovered a gene that could make the disease less likely.

ANI | Indianapolis | Updated: 13-09-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 14:23 IST
Study focuses on a gene that could decrease likelihood of developing alcoholic cirrhosis
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Researchers have discovered how a person's genes play a role in the possibility that they will suffer from alcoholic cirrhosis, as they discovered a gene that could make the disease less likely. Alcoholic cirrhosis can happen after years of drinking too much alcohol. According to the researchers, discovering more about this illness couldn't come at a more important time. The team describes its findings in a new paper published in Hepatology.

"Based on US data, alcohol-associated liver disease is on the rise in terms of the prevalence and incidents and it is happening more often in younger patients," said Suthat Liangpunsakul, MD, professor of medicine, dean's scholar in medical research for the Department of Medicine Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and one of the principal investigators of the study. "There's a real public health problem involving the consumption of alcohol and people starting to drink at a younger age." The genomic Consortium was funded by the National Institutes on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), part of the National Institute of Health (NIH). This genome-wide association study began several years ago and is one of the largest studies related to alcoholic cirrhosis ever performed. DNA samples were taken from over 1,700 patients from sites in the United States, several countries in Europe and Australia and sent to IU School of Medicine where the team performed the DNA isolation for genome analysis. The patients were divided into two groups -- one made up of heavy drinkers that never had a history of alcohol-induced liver injury or liver disease and the second group of heavy drinkers who did have alcoholic cirrhosis."Our key finding is a gene called Fas Associated Factor Family Member 2, or FAF2," said Tae-Hwi Schwantes-An, PhD, an assistant research professor of medical and molecular genetics and the lead author of the study. "There's this convergence of findings now that are pointing to the genes involved in lipid droplet organization pathway, and that seems to be one of the biological reasoning of why certain people get the liver disease and why certain people do not."

The researchers are anticipating to study this gene more closely and looking at its relationship to other, previously-discovered genes that can make a person more likely to develop alcoholic cirrhosis."We know for a fact those genes are linked together in a biological process, so the logical next step is to study how the changes in these genes alter the function of that process, whether it's less efficient in one group of people, or maybe it's inhibited in some way," Schwantes-An said. "We don't know exactly what the biological underpinning of that is, but now we have a pretty well-defined target where we can look at these variants and see how they relate to alcoholic cirrhosis." As their research continues, the team hopes to eventually find a way to identify this genetic factor in patients with the goal of helping them prevent alcoholic cirrhosis in the future or developing targeted therapies that can help individuals in a more personalized way. (ANI)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's Oruc Reis survey vessel back near southern shore, ship tracker shows

Turkeys seismic research vessel Oruc Reis returned to waters near the southern province of Antalya on Sunday, Refinitiv data showed, a step that could ease tensions between Ankara and Athens over offshore natural resources.NATO members Turk...

'Future Is Not Fixed': Virtual art show highlights impact of pandemic

A unique virtual art show, inspired by the lingering sense of uncertainty about the future in the times of coronavirus, is showcasing works of 24 distinguishing artists in what is claimed to be a first of its kind joint presentation by two ...

'Shocking': Blair, Major chide UK plan to breach international law

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major on Sunday said Britain must drop a shocking plan to pass legislation that breaks its divorce treaty with the European Union, in a breach of international law.The British government said expli...

U.S. Gulf Coast prepares for second hurricane in a month

Tropical Storm Sally strengthened off the west coast of Florida on Sunday and was poised to become a hurricane, bringing the threat of dangerous storm surges and high winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center NHC said. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020