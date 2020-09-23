Left Menu
Sultry weather troubles residents as rain eludes Delhi

The national capital has recorded 80 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 104.2 mm this month so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:53 IST
Sultry weather troubled residents in the national capital on Wednesday, as rains give the city a miss again. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre, said any precipitation is unlikely in Delhi till the withdrawal of the monsoon.

There has been no rain in Delhi for two weeks. The national capital has recorded only three rainy days this September, the lowest since 2016. The last time the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded any rainfall (1.3 mm) was on September 8.

The monsoon is likely to start withdrawing from Rajasthan on September 26. Thereafter, it will recede from Delhi, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh simultaneously by September last week, Srivastava said. Heat and humidity continued to trouble the residents amid lack of rains.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature settled at 36.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than the normal. The national capital has recorded 80 per cent less rainfall in September so far, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded just 20.9 mm rainfall against the normal of 104.2 mm this month so far. Delhi recorded 237 mm rainfall in August this year, the highest for the month in seven years.

Overall, the city has recorded 576.5 mm rainfall against the usual of 628 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season started..

