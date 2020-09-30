Left Menu
BJP-ruled SDMC to levy compensatory regulatory charges on vacant plots: AAP

It also demanded a rollback of the decision. The Delhi BJP, however, said the issue of compensatory charges on sanctioned plan and functions on vacant plots were rejected during the Standing Committee meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 23:08 IST
The AAP on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-ruled SDMC has decided to levy compensatory regulatory charges on vacant plots, a move which will adversely affect traders and residents of unauthorised colonies. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sought the intervention of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta into the matter. It also demanded a rollback of the decision.

The Delhi BJP, however, said the issue of compensatory charges on sanctioned plan and functions on vacant plots were rejected during the Standing Committee meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC). "Now the SDMC has again brought several tax hike proposals. Today, they have put forth the tax hike proposals at the standing committee meeting. They planned to levy compensatory regulatory charges," said AAP functionary Durgesh Pathak.

"So now if someone wants to build a house of 50 sqm, they will have to pay Rs 38,000 extra. For a 100 sqm area, you have to pay extra Rs 1.30 lakh. Similarly, for houses of 150 sqm area, you have to pay Rs 2 lakh extra," he claimed. "For industrial area, you have to pay Rs 80,000 more for 50 sqm area, Rs 2.70 lakh more for 100 sqm area, and around Rs 4 lakh extra for 150 sqm area," he added.

Pathak said these decisions will affect the lives of traders and the residents of unauthorised colonies. "We all know that people from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states live in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. They do not have the money to book community halls or banquet halls for family functions and therefore use various vacant plots," he said.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said Pathak's comments on SDMC issues reflect his immaturity. He has gotten into the habit of maligning the municipal corporations and the BJP leadership without even verifying facts.

"Today, both his issues of compensatory charges on sanctioned plans and charges on functions on vacant plots were rejected in the Standing Committee meeting. It will be better if Durgesh Pathak learns to wait and watch before issuing press statements," Pathak said..

