Shipping ministry to be renamed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. "Now, the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," Modi said. "It (the ministry) is being expanded.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-11-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 13:13 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira in Surat and Ghogha in Bhavnagar district, which will reduce the nearly 370 km road distance between the two places to 90 km by sea route.

"Work is being done so that the country's sea area emerges as an important part of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. To boost the government's effort, one more big step is being taken. "Now, the Ministry of Shipping is being renamed as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways," Modi said.

"It (the ministry) is being expanded. In developed economies, in most places, the shipping ministry also takes care of ports and waterways. In India, the shipping ministry does a lot of work related to port and waterways. Clarity in name will also bring about clarity in work," he said.

