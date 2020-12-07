Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre taking all steps possible to combat air pollution in Delhi, North India

PTI | Mavelikkara | Updated: 07-12-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 23:27 IST
Centre taking all steps possible to combat air pollution in Delhi, North India

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said the Centre has been taking all steps possible to combat air pollution in Delhi and North India and is working towards deploying technological interventions towards that. Speaking at the 4th Roundtable Consultation on 'Clearing the Air -Driving central and state-level actions' jointly hosted by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and Air Quality Asia, an international air quality advocacy group, Javadekar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put a firm resolve to improve the air quality of 100 cities in the next five years. "The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change through its National Clean Air Programme, which is a city specific plan, is working in that direction with a target to achieve 20 to 30 per cent reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations by 2024," he said at the virtual interaction.

Speaking on the peculiar nature of air pollution in northern India, especially Delhi-NCR, the minister said, "The crisis of air pollution can be attributed to primary factors like industrial emissions, vehicular emissions, dust from construction and demolition sites, stubble burning for around 50-60 days in a year, biomass burning and poor legacy waste management." On the role of meteorology and geography, he said that though Delhi, Mumbai, Bangaluru and Chennai have similar population load and similar industrial and vehicular pollution levels. "But air quality index (AQI) in Delhi has shot up to over 300 in the last few days while in Chennai it is only 29, in Mumbai it is 140 and in Bangaluru it is 45. This is due to the meteorological factors which we must appreciate and therefore when the wind speed and meteorology is unfavourable we must make more efforts to better air quality," he said.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

White House advisor Kudlow says 'we're all talking to each other right now'

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Monday said talks on another round of stimulus funding to deal with the deadly coronavirus pandemic are moving in the right direction and President Donald Trumps administration and Congress are g...

ISI attempt to link Khalistani-Kashmir terror exposed with arrest of 5 suspected terrorists in Delhi

The Delhi Police Monday arrested five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the killing of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, exposing Pakistani spy agency ISIs attempt to link Khalistani operatives with...

Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Cong, NCP, others over stance on farm laws

Slamming Congress, NCP and other parties over their stance on farm laws and support to the December 8 Bharat Bandh, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday claimed that some of themhad earlier favoured reforms in the a...

India, Israel hold foreign office consultations, review progress in defence, security cooperation

India and Israel on Monday held 16th round of foreign office consultations during which they reviewed progress in cooperation in areas such as defence and security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity. The consultations were led by Sanjay B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020