Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on Friday via video conferencing for 1,144 houses for people from the EWS category to be built at Rajkot under the Centres light house project LHP, the Gujarat government said on Thursday.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 22:15 IST
PM to lay foundation stone for housing project in Rajkot
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on Friday via video conferencing for 1,144 houses for people from the EWS category to be built at Rajkot under the Centre's ''light house project'' (LHP), the Gujarat government said on Thursday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be present at Rajkot as the chief guest of the programme, a government release said here.

Houses for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) are being built under the LHP project to provide shelter to the urban poor using green construction technology, it said. Under the LHP project, the central government will be building over 1,000 houses each in six cities - Indore, Chennai, Ranchi, Agartala, Lucknow and Rajkot.

During the function, the central government will also confer awards to Gujarat under various categories for its performance in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide houses to the poor, the release said. Earlier in the day, Modi laid the foundation stone for the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) campus in Rajkot via video link.

Back-to-back programmes of the prime minister in Rajkot related to various projects come ahead of elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Rajkot, which are likely to be held in February. Apart from municipal corporations, several other local bodies like municipalities and district panhcayats will also have elections during the same time.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

