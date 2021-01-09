Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global temperatures reached record highs in 2020, say EU scientists

In the United States, the warmer temperatures contributed to a record 22 separate disasters that each caused more than a billion dollars of damage, including wildfires and hurricanes, according to a new U.S. government report. Meanwhile, the fingerprints of climate change were also starkly visible in Europe, which experienced its hottest year on record in 2020, and in the Arctic and northern Siberia, which suffered extreme heatwaves and fires, Copernicus said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:59 IST
Global temperatures reached record highs in 2020, say EU scientists
Representative Image.

Last year tied with 2016 as the world's warmest on record, rounding off the hottest decade globally as the impacts of climate change intensified, the European Union's Copernicus Earth observation service said on Friday. In the United States, the warmer temperatures contributed to a record 22 separate disasters that each caused more than a billion dollars of damage, including wildfires and hurricanes, according to a new U.S. government report.

Meanwhile, the fingerprints of climate change were also starkly visible in Europe, which experienced its hottest year on record in 2020, and in the Arctic and northern Siberia, which suffered extreme heatwaves and fires, Copernicus said. With governments due to meet for a climate summit in Glasgow in November, the latest data prompted renewed calls for faster action to slash greenhouse gas emissions in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement to avoid catastrophic climate change.

"The key here is to - for every year and as quickly as possible - reduce the amount we emit, thus reducing the amount we actually add into the atmosphere," said Freja Vamborg, senior scientist at Copernicus. In 2020, temperatures globally were an average of 1.25 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than in pre-industrial times, Copernicus said.

The Paris accord aims to cap the rise in temperatures to "well below" 2C and as close as possible to 1.5C to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change. The Arctic and northern Siberia continued to warm more quickly than the planet as a whole in 2020, with temperatures in parts of these regions averaging more than 6C above a 30-year average used as a baseline, Copernicus said.

The region also had an "unusually active" wildfire season, with fires poleward of the Arctic Circle releasing a record 244 million tonnes of CO2 in 2020, over a third more than in 2019. Arctic sea ice continued to deplete, with July and October setting records for the lowest sea ice extent in that month.

In August, instruments documented the highest temperature ever reliably recorded, when a California heatwave pushed the temperature at Death Valley in the Mojave Desert up to 54.4C (129.92°F). RECORD SPATE OF DISASTERS

Scientists said the latest data were consistent with growing evidence that climate change is likely to result in more intense hurricanes, fires, floods and other disasters. In the United States, the 22 separate billion-dollar disasters were comprised of seven tropical cyclone events, 13 severe storm events, one drought and one wildfire event, according to the report published on Friday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

That total smashed the previous annual record of 16 such disasters in 2011 and 2017. The combined costs for 2020 were $95 billion in the United States - the fourth-highest total annual cost since 1980.

The three most costly events were Hurricane Laura ($19 billion); record wildfires in the U.S. West ($16.5 billion); and the August 'derecho,' a storm in the Midwest packing hurricane-force winds ($11 billion). "We need another dictionary to help us describe how these extremes continue to play out and unfold year after year," said Adam Smith, a NOAA climate scientist who tracks billion-dollar disasters.

The extreme year in the United States helped push up damages from natural disasters globally to $210 billion in 2020 from $166 billion the previous year, German reinsurer Munich Re said in a report published on Thursday. The impacts were particularly punishing in developing countries, where the majority of losses from weather-related disasters are not covered by insurance, said Ernst Rauch, chief climate scientist at Munich Re.

"The consequence is that economic development, with all these economic shocks, is set back, is pushed back for years," Rauch said. Although COVID-19 lockdowns meant global emissions of CO2 dipped in 2020 compared with recent years, the concentration of the gas accumulated in the atmosphere continued to rise.

Britain's Met Office forecast on Friday that CO2 concentrations in spring 2021 would hit levels 50% higher than before the industrial revolution, breaching a symbolic threshold for human impact on the climate. "This is another grim milestone in the unrelenting rise of atmospheric CO2 concentration," said Heather Graven, a climate scientist at Imperial College London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

New options added to join meeting from Google Meet landing page

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Canada's Ontario says 'more extreme measures' on the table as COVID-19 cases rise

Ontario is considering more extreme measures on top of the widespread lockdowns in place, the premier said on Friday, after the Canadian province reported a second straight day of record-breaking COVID-19 cases. Ive never stressed this so m...

Pompeo meets with Biden's nominee for secretary of state -State Department official

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met on Friday with President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for secretary of State Antony Blinken to facilitate an orderly transition, and to ensure American interests are protected abroad, a senior State Depar...

Man who sat at Nancy Pelosi's desk faces charges; FBI probes officer's death

A West Virginia state lawmaker and a man pictured sitting at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosis desk are among those facing federal charges stemming from the siege on the U.S. Capitol by President Donald Trumps supporters, ...

Coronavirus variants may lead to false negative results with molecular tests - FDA

The U.S. drugs regulator said on Friday genetic variants of COVID-19, including the one found in the UK, could lead to false negative results from some molecular COVID-19 tests, but the risk of the mutations affecting overall testing accura...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021