Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu scare: 10 ducks found dead at east Delhi's Sanjay Lake; samples sent for testing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:52 IST
Bird flu scare: 10 ducks found dead at east Delhi's Sanjay Lake; samples sent for testing
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ten ducks were found dead at east Delhi's Sanjay Lake on Saturday, a day after 17 crows were reported dead at the Central Park of Mayur Vihar Phase III, an official said here.

The lake will be closed till further notice, the official added.

''We have found 10 dead ducks at Sanjay Lake, samples of which have been sent to the lab for testing,'' Dr Rakesh Singh of the Department of Animal Husbandry told PTI.

Over the last few days, at least 50 birds, including 35 crows, have died in the national capital, adding to the threat of a bird flu.

''We received information about the death of crows in Dwarka, Mayur Vihar Phase 3 and Hastsal village in west Delhi. However, it is yet to be ascertained if bird flu infection is the reason,'' Singh had said earlier.

He added that the first test reports will be available on Monday.

The collected samples will be sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, ICAR, Bhopal, on Saturday, a statement from the department said.

On Friday, the Centre said that bird flu has been confirmed so far in six states — Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

We were going to make it as hard as possible for Pujara: Cummins

Australia entered the four-match Test series against India determined to make it as hard as possible for Cheteshwar Pujara to score, the home teams pace spearhead Pat Cummins said after his terrific display in the third Test on Saturday.Puj...

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians - president

Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Irans Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain. Foreign companies ...

Mamata agreed to implement PM Kisan scheme as she realised TMC is losing ground: Nadda

BJP national president J P NaddaSaturday mocked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee foragreeing to implement PM Kisan Yojna only after realising thather party is fast losing ground among the farmers in thestate.Nadda, who launched th...

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops: Official sources.

PLA soldier transgressed across LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops Official sources....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021