Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha hospital fire: Ignoring safety norms worrying, says expert

Even if they arefunctional, people are not trained to use it, he said.These are the two grey areas that need to beaddressed, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:22 IST
Maha hospital fire: Ignoring safety norms worrying, says expert
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A day after a blaze at a hospital in Bhandara killed 10 infants, National Fire Service College Director Ramesh Kumar said fire safety standards were being ignored in sensitive establishments, including hospitals, and the issue requires a lot of attention.

Talking to PTI on Sunday, Kumar said advance fire safety equipment is needed to be installed in all buildings and they have to be then properly maintained by trained staff.

Three fire engineers from the National Fire ServiceCollege, a Nagpur-based autonomous body managed by the UnionMinistry of Home Affairs, are part of the team conducting a probe into the fire in a hospital at Bhandara in Maharashtra, he said.

''We would be emphasizing on fire safety angles and how useful the safety equipment were and whether they were working or not, and whether the safety audit of the hospital took place or not,'' Kumar said.

He said the Centre as well as the Maharashtra government have laid down stringent fire safety norms.

''The Maharashtra government has also passed an Act that these norms should be followed, be it private or government buildings. But, these factors are being ignored by people. These factors need a lot of attention,'' he said.

''Advance fire safety equipment should be installed in all buildings, like hospitals, which are sensitive, and multi-story buildings, where there is always a danger of collateral damage in case of a fire, and there should also be periodic inspections,'' the official said.

In most places, even if the fire safety equipment are installed, they are generally not functional. Even if they are functional, people are not trained to use them, he said.

''These are the two grey areas that need to be addressed,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

T10 more exciting format than T20, could be a part of Olympics: Sunil Narine

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine said the T10 format is more exciting than the T20 format, adding that it would be exciting to see cricket being included in the Olympics. Narine, who has taken 390 wickets in T20s, is all set to turn up for ...

DRDO develops multiple products to help Indian army battle extreme cold in deployment against China

By Ajit K Dubey With over 50,000 Indian troops are deployed in Eastern Ladakh to fight against China, the Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO has developed multiple products such the Him-Taapak heating devices and snow melter...

Maha CM meets Bhandara fire victims' kin, orders safety audit

Maharashtra Chief MinisterUddhav Thackeray on Sunday met kin of the newborns who died ina fire at the Bhandara district hospital the day before andsaid orders have been issued for conducting safety audit ofall hospitals in the state.Ten of ...

Parts of UP receive light rain

Light rain occurred at isolated places over eastern Uttar Pradesh, while the weather was dry over western part of the state, the Met office said on Sunday.According to the meteorological department, Meerut was the coldest place in the state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021