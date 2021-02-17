Left Menu

Clear day in Delhi

It was a clear day in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling around 27 degrees Celsius.Dense fog engulfed parts of national capital in the morning with visibility dropping upto 50 metres. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 28 and 11 degrees Celsius, the official added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:33 IST
It was a clear day in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling around 27 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog engulfed parts of national capital in the morning with visibility dropping upto 50 metres. However, the sky was clear during the day. ''The minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year while the maximum was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius,'' a MET official said. The weatherman has predicted shallow and moderate fog on Thursday morning. ''The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 28 and 11 degrees Celsius,'' the official added.

