Left Menu

With ski slopes closed, Parisians flock to the beaches

With ski lifts closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, Parisians have flocked to the French Atlantic coast where sunny weather and a spike in visitor numbers have given beaches an air of summer. At upmarket La Baule, a five-hour drive west of Paris, hotels and holiday homes saw a flood of last-minute bookings as Parisians left the capital at the start of a two-week school holiday that is normally the height of the skiing season.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:33 IST
With ski slopes closed, Parisians flock to the beaches

With ski lifts closed because of COVID-19 restrictions, Parisians have flocked to the French Atlantic coast where sunny weather and a spike in visitor numbers have given beaches an air of summer.

At upmarket La Baule, a five-hour drive west of Paris, hotels and holiday homes saw a flood of last-minute bookings as Parisians left the capital at the start of a two-week school holiday that is normally the height of the skiing season. "We will go to the mountains later, when we can ski again, but it is so much better here than in Paris. My husband is tele-working from here, with an ocean view," said Clemence Martin, a school teacher whose in-laws own a house in La Baule.

La Baule, whose winter-time population of about 17,000 swells more than tenfold to 180,000 in summer, saw hotel occupancy rates rise over February last year, its mayor Franck Louvrier said. "Normally, we are not the number one destination for French people in February, but this year people have traded their ski suits for anoraks," Louvrier said.

He said more people now were living year-round in La Baule, with lockdowns and curfews making life in cities more stressful. Travelers who cannot do that often extend their stay by tele-working from the coast for a while. "People want to live and work in holiday land. With home working, that is perfectly possible," he said.

He added that La Baule was also attracting people from northern Europe, some of them thanks to the region's advanced cycling infrastructure. The restaurant business remained closed nationwide, but some in the food industry said holidaymakers were compensating losses by preparing lavish dishes at home.

"Since restaurants are closed, people treat themselves to delicacies like lobster and langoustine. There are more people and their food budget is up; for us it is good," said Sara Grandjean, a fish vendor at the La Baule covered market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha guv seeks information from govt on speaker's election

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari has sought to know from the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment when it plans to hold election for a new speaker ofthe legislative assembly, sources said on Wednesday.The speakers post is lying vacant after...

US STOCKS-Nasdaq falls as big tech slides; Fed minutes in focus

The Nasdaq fell on Wednesday led by a slide in shares of technology-related companies as investors rotated out of growth stocks, while awaiting the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserves January meeting later in the day. Shares in...

Silver monolith appears in Congo, prompting suspicion and selfies

A roundabout in Democratic Republic of Congos capital Kinshasa has become the latest site occupied by a mystery monolith after similar objects in the United States and elsewhere caught the fancy of science-fiction fans. On Wednesday morning...

Bilaspur to be connected to Delhi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj from March 1

Beginning next month, Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur is set to be connected by air-services to New Delhi, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021