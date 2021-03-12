Science News Roundup: There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible?

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

There's light-speed travel in 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek.' Is it possible?

Spaceships zipping at the speed of light or faster are a staple of science fiction. Think of the Millennium Falcon in the "Star Wars" movies and the starship Enterprise in "Star Trek." Such travel sounds like fanciful speculation. But is it? A new research paper authored by an American physicist offers a potential blueprint for superluminal travel - faster than the speed of light - using conventional physics rather than a construct based upon hypothetical particles and states of matter with exotic physical properties.

