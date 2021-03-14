Odd News Roundup: Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice and Chile drug bust nets cocaine and marijuana stamped
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice to save bay
Dancer Ilmira Bagautdinova traded one of Russia's most prestigious stages for the frozen waters of the Gulf of Finland in an artful protest against a construction project locals say threatens a unique natural habitat. Braving freezing temperatures in her pointe shoes and white tutu, Bagautdinova filmed herself as she performed arabesques and plies on the frozen waters of Batareinaya Bay after she read reports there were plans to build a grain silo at the site.
Chile drug bust nets cocaine and marijuana stamped with kingpin Pablo Escobar's likeness
Chilean authorities on Friday said they had confiscated more than three tonnes of cocaine and marihuana wrapped in white paper stamped with the image of deceased Colombian drug kingpin Pablo Escobar. The Escobar-decorated packages were a first in Chile, authorities said, though similar shipments were confiscated by police along the Mosquito coast of Honduras earlier this year.
