Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro, under U.S. pressure, vows climate neutrality by 2050

Speaking at a summit of world leaders called by Biden for Earth Day, Bolsonaro's pledge would move up the previous target for reaching net zero emissions by 10 years. Bolsonaro had sought to closely align with the United States under former President Donald Trump, who did not criticize Brazil's environmental policy despite a major surge in Amazon rainforest deforestation and fires.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:10 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro, under U.S. pressure, vows climate neutrality by 2050
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday announced his most ambitious environmental goals yet, saying the country would reach emissions neutrality by 2050 in response to U.S. President Joe Biden's demands for stronger climate action. Speaking at a summit of world leaders called by Biden for Earth Day, Bolsonaro's pledge would move up the previous target for reaching net zero emissions by 10 years.

Bolsonaro had sought to closely align with the United States under former President Donald Trump, who did not criticize Brazil's environmental policy despite a major surge in Amazon rainforest deforestation and fires. The Biden administration appears to have forced a realignment in relations by placing environment at the center of U.S.-Brazil diplomatic talks in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Bolsonaro pledged to double funding for environmental enforcement efforts in an apparent policy reversal. The president had previously railed against environmental enforcement and further weakened environmental agencies, whose budgets and staff had already been dwindling for years.

It was unclear how Brazil would pay for the additional enforcement, with the 2021 budget nearly complete and Bolsonaro facing a deadline Thursday to sign it. "This funding is being determined now on the occasion of the budget being approved, together with Congress," Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said in a press briefing following Bolsonaro's speech, without giving further details on the budgetary process.

Salles repeated a previous demand for $1 billion per year in foreign aid for Brazil's environmental enforcement efforts. Environmentalists said they were skeptical about Bolsonaro following through on the pledges, given his past criticisms of conservation efforts and calls to develop protected indigenous reserves.

"The government makes totally empty promises," said Marcio Astrini, the head of Brazilian environmental group Climate Observatory. Deforestation in Brazil's portion of the Amazon has soared under Bolsonaro, hitting a 12-year high in 2020 with an area 14 times the size of New York City destroyed.

Bolsonaro repeated a commitment made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030, adding that it would reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 50% by that date. Bolsonaro called for international support for Brazil's climate efforts, striking a slightly more conciliatory tone than in his past public remarks that told foreign nations to stay out of the country's environmental affairs.

"With this spirit of collective responsibility and common destiny, I invite you once again to support us in this mission," Bolsonaro said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Kerala sees highest one-day surge of about 27 k cases; Govt to hold talks with vaccine makers

With Keralas COVID-19 graph witnessing the highest single day surge of nearly 27,000 cases on Thursday, the state government has decided to hold discussions with the manufacturers to procure vaccines.We have sought more vaccines from the Ce...

Pak underscores need for 'meaningful' dialogue with India: FO

Pakistan on Thursday said that it has consistently underscored the need for a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue with India and peaceful resolution of all outstanding topics, including on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.Foreign Office s...

COVID second wave's impact on economy may not be very large: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser K V Subramanian on Thursday said the impact of the second wave of COVID-19 on the Indian economy may not be very large. He also said predicting the second wave was a real problem for researchers across the globe. I do...

Petition in SC seeks direction to form high-powered committee in states to monitor distribution policy of medical equipment

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction to form a high-powered committee in every state to monitor the distribution policy of medical equipment. The plea said the high-powered committee formed in the state should also mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021