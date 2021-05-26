Mr. Chintan Lakhani joins Brickwork Ratings as Director - Large Corporate Ratings

Bangalore, May 26, 2021: Brickwork Ratings (BWR) has appointed Mr. Chintan Lakhani as Director - Large Corporate Ratings for the Western Region. Chintan is a seasoned professional with 14 years' experience, having worked across Banking, Ratings and Corporate verticals. At BWR, Chintan will be involved in rating Corporates across the spectrum including Real estate, Infrastructure, Auto Components, Metals, Education, etc. By qualification, he has completed MBA (Finance), Master of Commerce, Bachelor of Management Studies, Bachelor of Law and has cleared two levels of CFA. He started his career with Reliance Infrastructure Limited where he was responsible for Evaluation and Bidding for Infrastructure projects, after which he moved to India Ratings and Research (then Fitch Ratings) in June 2011. At India Ratings and Research, Chintan rated entities across diverse sectors like Roads, Airports, Ports, Renewable Energy, a Sports facility and also appeared for numerous live prime time interviews sharing views on developments in the infrastructure space. Subsequently, in 2017, he joined RBL Bank as a Deputy Vice President - Wholesale Risk, where he worked as a Sector Specialist at a Pan India level for the appraisal of Bank's clients in the Infrastructure space.

About Brickwork Ratings: Brickwork Ratings (BWR) is India’s home-grown credit rating agency built with superior analytical prowess from industry’s most experienced credit analysts, bankers, and regulators.

Established in 2007, BWR aims to provide reliable credit ratings by creating new standards for assessing risk and by offering accurate and transparent ratings. BWR provides investors and lenders timely and in-depth research across the Structured Finance, Public Finance, Financial Institutions, Project Finance and Corporate sectors. BWR has employed over 350 credit analysts and credit market professionals across 8 offices in India. Our experienced analysts have published over 12,000 ratings across asset classes.

