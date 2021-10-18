Left Menu

Wettest October in Delhi since 1960

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:38 IST
Wettest October in Delhi since 1960
The month of October this year has been the wettest in the city since 1960, when the national capital had recorded 93.4 mm of rainfall.

This year, 94.6 mm of rainfall has already been recorded in the city in October.

According to data shared by the India Meteorological Department, the month of October in 1910 had recorded 185.9 mm of rainfall, 238.2 mm of rainfall in 1954, 236.2 mm of rainfall in 1956 and 93.4 mm of rainfall in 1960. In 2004, 89 mm rainfall was recorded in October.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 87.9 mm of rainfall, the fourth highest in a day, according to data.

In 1910, Delhi had recorded 152.4 mm of rainfall on a single day in October while 172.7 mm of rainfall was received in 24 hours in 1954.In 1956, the national capital had recorded 111 mm of rainfall in a single day.

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Monday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls in many areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

