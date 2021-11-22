Left Menu

VP expresses concern over decline in standards in legislatures, Parliament

PTI | Vishakhapatnam | Updated: 22-11-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 19:48 IST
VP expresses concern over decline in standards in legislatures, Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed concern over the decline in standards in legislatures and Parliament and underlined the need for meaningful discussions and debate on various issues..

He was speaking after flagging off Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train with upgraded LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) rake and additional Vistadome (see through glass coaches at the railway station here.

Naidu said meaningful discussions and debates are very important for society. ''I was not in politics now and will not be in politics in future and my advice is to conduct meaningful debates in legislatures. Values and ethics should be enhanced,'' he said.

He said Indian democracy is the biggest in the world and it should be protected by one and all' He also said that violence is the biggest drawback for development and that revolution will come about ''only by the Ballot, and not by bullet.'' PTI COR APR APR APR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021