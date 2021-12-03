Demo seeking reconstruction of 125-year-old temple in Coimbatore held

Over 50 activists of Tamizhaka Sena on Friday staged a demonstration here condemning the action of the city Corporation that demolished a 125-year- old temple, police said.

The Corporation had decided to demolish the temple and promised to reconstruct it at the same place after completion of a project.

The Angala Amman temple located at the side of a pond was razed down in the name of removing encroachments under the Smart City Project.

But, the Corporation reneged on its promise and decided to give an alternative place for the construction of the temple. This was objected to by the Hindu outfits, the police said.

Tamizhaka Sena activists raised slogans against the officials and squatted in the middle of the road in Gandhi Park area blocking vehicular movement..

The police said they have arrested a few activists and taken them away in a van,.

