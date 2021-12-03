Left Menu

Demo seeking reconstruction of 125-year-old temple in Coimbatore held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 03-12-2021 19:38 IST
Demo seeking reconstruction of 125-year-old temple in Coimbatore held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 50 activists of Tamizhaka Sena on Friday staged a demonstration here condemning the action of the city Corporation that demolished a 125-year- old temple, police said.

The Corporation had decided to demolish the temple and promised to reconstruct it at the same place after completion of a project.

The Angala Amman temple located at the side of a pond was razed down in the name of removing encroachments under the Smart City Project.

But, the Corporation reneged on its promise and decided to give an alternative place for the construction of the temple. This was objected to by the Hindu outfits, the police said.

Tamizhaka Sena activists raised slogans against the officials and squatted in the middle of the road in Gandhi Park area blocking vehicular movement..

The police said they have arrested a few activists and taken them away in a van,.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

SBI join hands with Adani Capital for co-lending to farmers

 India
2
PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

PM Modi has brought a sense of assurance in country: BL Santhosh

 India
3
Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institutions

Ethereum blockchain incredibly popular for Southeast Asian financial institu...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; Senators say U.S. must strengthen space debris monitoring and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021