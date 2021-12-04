Left Menu

Cyclone 'Jawad' weakens into deep depression: IMD

In a relief for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, cyclonic storm Jawad weakened into a deep depression on Saturday and is likely weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression and lay centered over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and 330 km south-southwest of Puri, Odisha at 530 pm, the Met office said in a statement.It is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression by tomorrow morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:42 IST
Cyclone 'Jawad' weakens into deep depression: IMD
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a relief for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal, cyclonic storm 'Jawad' weakened into a deep depression on Saturday and is likely weaken further into a depression by the time it reaches Puri on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department said.

The cyclonic storm weakened into a deep depression and lay centered over west-central Bay of Bengal, about 180 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, and 330 km south-southwest of Puri, Odisha at 5:30 pm, the Met office said in a statement.

''It is likely to move north-northeastwards and weaken further into a depression by tomorrow morning. It is likely to reach near Puri around tomorrow noon. Subsequently, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards along the coast of Odisha towards the coast of West Bengal and weaken into a well marked low pressure area during the subsequent 24 hours,'' it said.

Saudi Arabia has given the cyclone its name 'Jawad' -- the liberal or merciful.

A low-pressure area had developed over the Andaman Sea on November 30.

It intensified into a depression on December 2 and further into a deep depression on Friday morning. It turned into a cyclone on Friday noon, the IMD said.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha on Sunday, and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura on Sunday and Monday.

Sea conditions will remain unsafe for shipping and fishermen in the central and north Bay of Bengal till Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021