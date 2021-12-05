Left Menu

Optimal level of immunosuppressant drug for transplant patients can be predicted: RGCB study

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-12-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 16:07 IST
Optimal level of immunosuppressant drug for transplant patients can be predicted: RGCB study
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

It would now be possible to predict the optimal amount of immunosuppressant drug to be given to transplant patients to reduce risk of organ rejection, according to a genetic study carried out by the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB).

Scientists from RGCB have worked out an equation or technique that can be used by nephrologists to predict the starting dose of the drug based on their genetic profiles, the research institute said in a release.

''This equation is specific to patients from Kerala who undergo kidney transplantation. The molecular-based method uses testing the DNA of patients for a specific variation, before transplantation surgery,'' an RGCB scientist has said in the release.

This variation, along with their body weight, can be used to calculate the optimal starting drug dose for the patient, it said and added that this would help the patients to achieve optimal levels of the immunosuppressant drug post-transplantation and thus prevent the adverse effects due to overdose and rejection.

At present, the dose is calculated based on the patient's body weight and this approach can lead to a lot of variations in the drug levels, it said.

The dose prediction study was focused on the immunosuppressant drug tacrolimus, which is given to a kidney, heart or liver transplant patient to lower the body's immunity and thereby considerably reduce the chances of organ rejection.

''Though there have been similar studies in other populations before, the predictive value of pharmacogenetic factors identified were insufficient and not much of clinical use. The new development would help prevent the adverse effects of overdose and thereby help a lot of patients,'' said Prof Chandrabhas Narayana, Director, RGCB.

The pioneering study was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Nephrology, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, the release said.

The group also discovered the genetic variants which increase the chances of rejection and adverse effects associated with the drug, it added.

The research was jointly funded by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), and RGCB and was published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021